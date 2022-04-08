Cedric Bakambu and Marseille, first on the European scene

Obviously, the performance is largely achieved in a European Cup that did not exist a few months ago. But it’s still worth underlining. Especially thanks to its success in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final against PAOK Salonica this Thursday evening Thanks for a brilliant goal from Dimitri PayetOM are on a series of six consecutive victories in the European Cup, the first for a French club since Bordeaux during the 2009–2010 season.

Lokomotiv victorious over Moscow on the last day of the Europa League, their Europa Conference League two matches against Karabagh (play-off) then against FC Basel (8th final) and therefore in the first leg of this quarter-final, Men Sampaoli by George Lot. In good running, contrary to the sad record of 13 consecutive defeats in the league…