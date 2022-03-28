Cedric Clappish persists and hints at “Deux Moi”.

“To Me”, 9:10 p.m., France 2 – Two Star

Remy and Melanie, in their early thirties and still single, live in close proximity without knowing each other. The backs of his buildings are in the Basilica of Montmartre, overlooking the railway lines of the Gare du Nord. He escapes a mass redundancy scheme and trades his forklift for a canvasser’s microphone. She is about to successfully complete her research into immunotherapy for cancer. They cross but do not meet. Till when ? For his thirteenth feature film since “Rien du Tout” in 1992, the author of the legendary “Spanish Inn” and its sequel returns to his lifelong concerns with this “deux moi”, the romantic comedy …