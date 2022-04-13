Cedric McMillan: bodybuilding community shaken by third death in six months

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan died just a year after taking time off due to a heart problem, according to his sponsor.

The New Jersey native is the third bodybuilder to have died in the US in the past six months, raising concerns about the sport’s safety.

Announcing McMillan’s death on Tuesday, his longtime sponsor Black Skull USA posted a photo of the New Jersey-born bodybuilder to Instagram with the words “RIP.”

“We regret to inform you that our friend and brother Cedric McMillan passed away today,” the sponsor said in the caption of the 44-year-old and former Arnold Classic winner.

“Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend and father. Our prayers are with his entire family and friends. He ‘fought the good fight’ and is now resting.”

