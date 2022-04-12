Cedric Mullins’ big hit is enough to support Bruce Zimmerman as Orioles take Brewers 2-0 in home opener – Baltimore Sun

During their weekend series in Florida, the Orioles craved a huge hit. His fan base seemed to share, desperate to erupt with loaded bases in the second innings of Monday’s home opener at Camden Yards.

Cedric Mullins delivered a two-run single smacking down the middle that provided all the offense of the game as Baltimore beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 to secure their first win of 2022 in front of a declared sell-out crowd of 44,461. A day after being shut down to end the Tampa Bay Rays sweep, Loyola Blakefield product Bruce Zimmerman took four Reliever to do the same with the Brewers (1-3), the National League Central champions.

The final score matched Baltimore’s victory in the opening game at Camden Yards 30 years ago, in which…