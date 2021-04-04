Celebrate Easter Sunday 2021 with these tasty recipes and desserts – Film Daily

Hippity hoppity, Easter is already here! Do you have everything planned out for Easter Sunday? Easter ham? Deviled eggs? Jell-O dessert?

If not, we’ve got you covered with some last-minute recipes you can whip up right now and have plated & presented before your guests arrive (or since it’s 2021, if you’re still social distancing, when your family comes downstairs for dinner). Salvage Easter Sunday with the quick, easy-to-make dinner & dessert recipes.

Four-ingredient Easter ham

The main dish on Easter Sunday is often ham. Unlike Easter ham’s cousin, Christmas or Thanksgiving turkey, it doesn’t need too much time to prepare as long as you buy it cooked. This recipe only calls for four ingredients, including the ham, so if you’re short on time and need a showstopping main dish – like, yesterday – here’s a recipe to save your bacon for Easter in 2021 and beyond!

Ingredients

1 8-10 lb. fully cooked smoked ham (not spiral sliced), 1 cup of apricot jam, 1 cup of packed brown sugar, and ½ cup of dijon mustard.

Directions

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Place your ham in your baking tray cut-side down and make diamond-shaped cuts on top of the ham (diagonal cuts across the length of the ham, then criss-cross again). Cut through the ham halfway to the bone. Place aluminum foil on the top and roast in the oven for ninety minutes.

Meanwhile, stir the rest of the ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Set aside 1 cup of the glaze, putting it in the fridge. Pop the ham out of the oven after ninety minutes and glaze the remaining jam, sugar, and mustard mixture on top of the ham. Bake uncovered for another ninety minutes, taking your ham out of the oven and brushing it with some glaze every thirty minutes.

When the internal temperature of the ham reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit and the glaze is dark brown, your Easter Sunday ham is done! Let it rest for twenty minutes and serve with the rest of the glaze. Easter 2021 is saved!

Shaved asparagus salad

Nothing says spring like fresh asparagus! This hearty little vegetable packs a lot of nutritious punch, and we’re sure this recipe will be a hit even with the pickiest eaters on Easter Sunday. Add some veggies to your holiday in 2021 and hop on this recipe!

Ingredients

1 bunch of asparagus, thinly sliced, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tbsp – plus 1 tsp – of freshly squeezed lemon juice (bottled lemon juice is fine if you’re in a time crunch), 3 tbsp toasted pine nuts, 3 tbsp golden raisins, parmesan cheese, salt & pepper to taste.

Directions

Don’t let toasted pine nuts intimidate you! If you can only find raw or uncooked pine nuts this Easter, throw those babies in a pan, saute them for two to three minutes or until they look toasted or golden brown (no need to add oil – watch them carefully and continuously stir them, and they won’t stick). Transfer them to a plate and you got yourself golden, toasted pine nuts for Easter Sunday!

Thinly slice your asparagus and plate it. Add your oil and your tablespoon of lemon and let it stand for ten minutes. This reduces the bitterness in your greens and brings out the flavors in the olive oil & lemon. Plus, you can toast your pine nuts while letting the asparagus sit!

Then, toss your toasted pine nuts and raisins in there. Add as much parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper as you want, and serve!

Easter dirt cake

Short on time to cook and need an activity to do with the kids? This Easter Sunday, kill two birds with one stone and round up the kids to make this easy dirt cake for Easter 2021. Featuring everyone’s favorite, Peeps, this little bunny dessert will have your kids hopping into the kitchen to help!

Ingredients

1 package of Oreos, 1 8 oz block of cream cheese, softened. ½ cup of butter or margarine softened, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 big tub (16 oz) of Cool Whip or whipped cream, 2 3.4 oz. boxes of pudding mix (chocolate or vanilla, your choice), 3 cups milk, 1 tsp vanilla.

Toppings: Peeps, more Oreos, M&Ms, Reese’s pieces, edible grass, crushed Butterfingers – really, any candy of your choice!

Directions

Crush your Oreos. Sprinkle the crumbles at the bottom of a greased 9×13 inch pan until you can’t see the bottom of the pan.

Grown-ups, this is the part where you come in. With a whisker or an egg beater and cream your butter & cream cheese until smooth. In a separate bowl, mix the mudding boxes & milk per package directions, then fold it into the butter & cream cheese mix. Pour it over the crumb mixture. Sprinkle the rest of the crushed Oreos on the mixture and set it in the fridge for a few hours.

Then, before it’s ready to serve for Easter Sunday, gather your little Easter egg hunters in to decorate. After everyone washes their hands, have them dump the peeps, M&Ms, crushed Butterfinger, or whatever candy you have on hand to decorate their cake. Even better, you can serve this dessert “buffet style” so your littles (and kids at heart) can decorate their own plot of Easter dirt cake however they please.

—

How are you making easter Sunday 2021 special? Let us know what recipes are your go-to for Easter in the comments!