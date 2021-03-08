Celebrate International Women’s Day with these Shirley Chisholm quotes – TMT Daily

It is International Women’s Day! We have received one of the most iconic quotes in American history’s most powerful women – Shirley Chisholm!

Loading...

If you know her American history, you will remember that Shirley Chisholm was in fact the first African-American from a huge political party to run for US president and the first Democratic woman to run. Her history and sensible quotes are definitely something to note on this Women’s Day. Check it out!

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

History of Shirley Chisholm

Not only was Shirley Chisholm an inspiration to many female politicians, but she was actually from an extremely low-class community. In fact, Penn State Brandywin’s American history Professor Julie Gallagher told History: “Her (Chisholm’s) parents were struggling with economic crisis, and she faced discrimination, but she had incredible intelligence, and was recognized.”

Loading...

As time went on, Shirley Chismol attended Brooklyn College and had an excellent debate for Delta Sigma Theta Psoriti and the Harriet Tubman Society, but the most influential use of her time was when advocating to bring her into African-American history. done. The college curriculum and students advocating for women became government leaders and used their voice for change.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

According to History, Shirley Chisholm, was expelled from politics in 1953 when her campaign for Lewis Flag Jr. was associated with the Belford-Stuyvesant Political League. Since her defeat, she continued to find other ways to promote change, advocating for the League of Women Voters.

Loading...

With such an incredible career, Shirley Chisholm also served in the New York State Assembly from 1965 to 1968. She became the first black woman to be elected to the Congress in 1968 and ran for the presidency in 1972. Didn’t Chisholm do anything like this?

Loading...

Today, we are very excited for Regina King’s film Shirley To dive into the struggles and achievements of fallen Democrats. And ever since Shirley fought for Chismol Gender and Ethnic Inequality, We’ll take a look at some of her most inspirational quotes to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

stand up

“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, then bring in a folding chair.”

Loading...

“Huge amounts of talent are lost to our society because that talent wears skirts.”

Loading...

“We should not only reject The stereotype that holds others Of us, but also that we hold ourselves. “

Loading...

“Be as bold as the first man or woman to eat an oyster.”

Loading...

“You do not progress by standing on the sidelines, whispering and complaining. You progress by implementing ideas. “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

women empowerment

He said, ‘To say that it is not the future of mankind that the future of mankind can be very good. this is true. Warmth, mildness and compassion, which have been part of the stereotypes of women, are positive human values, values ​​that are becoming more important as the values ​​of our world begin to disintegrate and fall away from our understanding. “

Loading...

“Women should become revolutionary. It is not development but revolution. “

Loading...

“I want history to remember me as before Black woman to be elected Congress, not as the first black woman to bid for the President of the United States, but as a black woman who won in the 20th century and dared to be herself. “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Always believed in others

“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean. If a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the sea is not dirty.”

Loading...

“Service is the fare we pay for the privilege Living on this earth”

Loading...

–

Loading...

Are you excited for Regina King to star in the upcoming Hollywood film as Shirley Chismol ShirleyThe Let us know in the comments below.

Loading...