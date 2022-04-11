Celebrate Palm Sunday with Loyalty

Archbishop Pedro Vazquez led a procession of palms through the streets of the historic center, a celebration that was suspended for two years due to the pandemic; It marks the beginning of Holy Week.,

Oaxaca, Oaxaca.- Catholic faithful from the city of Oaxaca de Juárez take part in the celebration of Palm Sunday 2022, taking part in a procession led by Archbishop Pedro Vázquez Villalobos in the tourist walkway of the capital’s historic center.

Palm Sunday is a religious celebration in which most Christian confessions commemorate the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, marking the beginning of Holy Week, which was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

