By Sharon Campbell Rement – Exclusive to Sydenham Current

Our journey to Easter is about to end, but not until we celebrate Palm Sunday and the parade.

Jesus has arrived in Jerusalem and the people are celebrating!

However, it doesn’t last.

Soon the tide will turn, and they will be calling for his life.

We do this with people we admire, actors, athletes, and those who have become successful or popular.

We put them on a pedestal, yet they crash as popularity wanes and soon gossip, rumours, and drama ensues.

As we enter Holy Week after Palm Sunday, we see this happen to Jesus.

Jesus is on the side of what we celebrate on Palm Sunday.

I’m sure this must have happened to you in some way. Hopefully not to the extent of vicious public scolding,…