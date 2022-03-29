Celebrities celebrate for the launch of Guillermo Francella’s new film, Grenizo

Laurita Fernandez, Guillermo Francella, Marcos Carnevale and Peto Menahem (RS Photos)

film Praise, Made in Argentina, will release this Wednesday, March 30, worldwide, only on Netflix. The cast, producers and guests attended the comedy launch at the Hoyts Theater in Dot Bears Shopping on Monday night. Then, a grand celebration was held among the film team which would surely be a success on stage.

William Francella, The protagonist of the comedy, produced by Cuarzo Entertainment and Leanda Films, was overjoyed at the event with the director Marcos Carnival And some of his classmates: Romina Fernandes, Peto Menheim, Laura Fernandez, Martin Seifeld, Nicolas Scarpino, Viviana Saccone and …