Celebrities Join North Wales Leadership Graduates for Virtual Celebration

Business owners and managers were celebrated in a virtual graduation ceremony organized by Bangor Business School.

The online event marked the success of over 35 learners on the ION Leadership ILM Level 5 Leading Growth and ILM Level 3 New Leader Program.

The ION Leadership Program is accredited by the Institute for Leadership and Management (ILM) and the Institute of Chartered Management (CMI) and delivered by Swansea University with funding from the European Social Fund through the Welsh Government.

Honorary peers and celebrity well-wishers joined the successful group, including singer Beverly Knight, former Wales rugby international Rupert Moon and TV farmer Gareth Wyn Jones.

They met in person for a ceremony that also included drone footage of attending…