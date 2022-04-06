Celebrity Bake Off: Annie Mac’s Accent of Kneading Is Iconic

Please enable JavaScript to view this video, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports Supports HTML5 video

Annie Mac revealed her fuzzy pronunciation of the word ‘kneading’ during Tuesday night’s Celebrity Bake Off and we’ll never say it the same way again.

The DJ and podcaster, who was among the stars competing in the Stand Up to Cancer charity special, joined the likes of Ed Gamble, Example and Matt Lucas in the tent.

For the technical challenge, contestants were tasked with making six identical raspberry donuts, and Annie was keen to grab her dough by ‘needing’.

Yep, Looks Like Nigella Lawson’s ‘Microwave’ Has Competition!

Annie said, ‘Maybe I should do a little more work. Talking to the audience…