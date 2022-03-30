Celebrity Bake Off: Who Is Contestant Yung Philly?

A new batch of celebrity bakers are entering the famed White Bake Off tent and hoping to be the star baker during The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer. On Tuesday, March 29, YouTuber and presenter Yung Philly will enter the tent alongside Ruby Wax, Gareth Malone and Laura Whitmore. You can read the full The Great Celebrity Bake Off for the Stand Up to Cancer line-up here.

Yung Philly known as Andres Felipe Barrientos is an internet star and popular TV presenter. His career started on YouTube when he made funny videos on his YouTube channel and is also a comedian and a member of The Wall of Comedy comedians group.

His YouTube videos with his short plays and comedy-based questions and answers became very popular and he shot Yung Philly, who was born…