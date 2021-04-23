ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrity dancer choreographer Sandeep Soparkar’s corona test came positive, said – it is difficult to stay away from the family

Bollywood’s’ Saat Khoon Maaf ‘,’ Zubaida ‘,’ Kites’, ‘Talaash’, Vacation ‘, together with many movies as choreographer Sandeep Soparkar have additionally been discovered to be Corona Potential. As quickly because the Karona report arrives, the choreographer has quarantined himself and is present process remedy.

Talking to the Bombay Occasions, movie star dancer and choreographer Sandeep Soparkar stated that I had a persistent fever, chilly, cough and horrible physique ache for over every week. This morning my corona constructive report has arrived. The choreographer has quarantined himself and is present process his remedy as quickly as his Karona report arrives. Sandeep additional stated that – Now I’m utterly in quarantine and caring for myself following the prescriptions given by the docs. Please inform that Sandeep lives in Juhu space of ​​Mumbai.

On this dialog he additional says that I hardly ever get sick and due to this fact I don’t really feel effectively in any respect. Particularly being away from my kids is hurting me essentially the most. It is a troublesome job. Though I chat together with her from my balcony on a video name, I’m lacking her hag and kiss so much.

Sandeep has been the choose of many TV reveals like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘DID’, working in movies.

