Celebrity Designer Testing Luck as an Hero – TheMiracleTech

Tollywood celebrity costume designer Ramaz is testing his luck as a hero with a crime thriller film Twenty Five.

Ramaz designed clothes for several Telugu celebs such as Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Vijay Devarkonda, Nagarjuna, Rana, Balakrishna, Ram Charan etc.

The film’s first look poster has been launched by Nagarjuna who wishes Ramaz and team twenty five. In the first look poster, Ramz is seen smoking cigarettes and his great look is grabbing attention.

Swetha Varma is the heroine opposite Ramaz starring together by Sri Krishna and Rama Sai. Avasa Chitram and Raasta Films have a joint production venture with its shoot and are set for release soon.

