Celebrity fashion from the red carpet

Hosted by comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah for the second year in a row, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place tonight, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Billed as “music’s biggest night”, the star-studded ceremony will take place in Las Vegas for the first time, with organizers postponing the original January 31 date and downtown Los Angeles due to a surge in COVID-19 cases .

Speaking on the move, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said: “We are excited to be taking the Grammys to Las Vegas for the first time and presenting a world-class show. For the time being we have announced the postponement of the original show. To date, we are flooded with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community.”

