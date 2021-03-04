Celebrity Hairdresser Samet Zali – TMT Daily

How did your story begin? Was the barber a dream for you?

“I was born on 20.03.1988 in Turkey. When I was 13 years old, my father started me as an apprentice at a hairdresser, where it was not my dream at first. Overtime I liked relationships with people and the bonds built, the production of something amazing, sharing ideas with people, and communication with people to see what they wanted. I have been doing my work for 18 years and I love it. “

You stayed in Dubai for a while, what has changed after your return? do you have to?

“I was working for princesses in Dubai, I was traveling weekly and then I decided to stay. They offered me options that I could not say. I lived in Dubai for over 3 years, then I moved back to Milan to Turkey to attend a course to build my knowledge and then I finally moved to London and I am very happy.

There are many famous names you like. How is it to work with them?

“If you can give your vision and professional knowledge to famous names, then you can make them happy. Everything is very easy because we understand each other immediately. “

So why do they choose you, what is your difference?

“Celebrities are following fashion and trends closely. This is my profession. Every day, I look at the stars of the world and trends of hair, follow them. With my professional knowledge and experience, I immediately take this knowledge I can put it into practice.

I think that’s why celebrities want to work with me, seeing another celebrity friend’s hair that I haven’t worked with them before, then they contacted me. My success is a whisper of satisfaction for being liked. “

What are the 2021 hair trends? What do the cuts and colors bring out?

“This season, loose cuts with bangs will be at the forefront of the 2021 hair trends. Shorter and masculine lines are in trend. We will also look at high buns trending. Pony Tail is also a favorite of the year. 2021 is the return of warm coffee tones in colors. Warm shadows and golden bullies tones are also in trend.

While blonde tones are as popular as ever, this season the blonde will be the “dirty” blonde color. Like the previous season, beige, wavy brown hair has continued this season, while ombre cool blonds will also be a trend. “

What to look for when designing hair?

“Getting the right hair color and cut is very important. One of the most important things is that it is very important to distinguish whether the hair structure is straight, curly, wavy, thick or thin. When we are doing it with a blow dryer or tongs, we still shape the hair according to the facial structure. “

What is the formula for always healthy looking hair?

“It depends on the type of hair, we can analyze it in our salon. Hair is like fingerprints, it requires the right care and the right techniques. Correct and professional care is necessary for treated hair. My recommendation is professional salon treatment. “

What do you think are the biggest mistakes about hair care?

Samat Zali; “Not able to get the right hair color and cut for you … everyone is interested in being blonde. Maybe it won’t suit, maybe a brown in the right tone will look better. A professional eye is required here . “

