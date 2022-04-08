Celebrity Juice stuns viewers as Emily Atack licks Laura Whitmore

Laura couldn’t stop laughing (Picture: ITV)

Celebrity Juice viewers were stunned after this week Emily Atack licks Laura Whitmore’s ear during a bizarre segment on the famously bizarre show.

The Danny Dyers Hole in the Wall segment of the Keith Lemon-fronted ITV show saw the duo – joined by Johnny Vegas, Rachel Riley, Ach and Rey – tasked with sampling a range of mystery objects.

Team captain Emily was the first to wake up as the 32-year-old actress stuck her tongue in the Love Island host’s ear after correctly guessing her first item as a squeezy thing.

Things took a turn when The Inbetweeners star Laura’s ear was left to taste and she screamed: ‘Oh my god, that’s someone’s ear!’

However, it was actually quite prevalent compared to Johnny’s bad experience, which…