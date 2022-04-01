Celebrity photographer Patrick Demarchelier has died

French fashion and showbiz photographer Patrick Demarchelier died on Thursday at the age of 78, his crew announced on Instagram.

Frenchman Patrick Demarchelier, star fashion and showbiz photographer, died on Thursday at the age of 78, his crew announced on Instagram. “It is with great sadness to be informed that Patrick Demarchelier died on March 31, 2022 at the age of 78. He leaves behind wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren Huh.” In English on the certified Instagram account of the photographer. Patrick Demarchelier was one of the largest fashion and show business photographers. Some of her pictures of the princess…