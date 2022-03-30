Celebs Reveal Elliot Page’s Victor Hargreaves’ ‘The Umbrella Academy’

After waiting for almost two years, Umbrella Academyy Season 3 is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, June 22, just in time for Summer.

Fans have already been treated to a short teaser trailer, where the Hargreeves family comes face-to-face with The Sparrows, another group of siblings with superpowers.

Even better, in the weeks leading up to the premiere, some of the cast’s first-look photos are starting to drop, and on Tuesday, April 30, Elliot Page released a first-look photo of Victor Hargreaves.

in the first two seasons of Umbrella Academy, Page played Vanya, one of the most powerful Hargives siblings who, for so long, although he had no power by the end of Season 1, Vanya (also known as No. ) caused an apocalypse.

In December 2020, Page announced…