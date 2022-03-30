Celine Dion and Jean-Jacques Goldman: René didn't want them to work together...

This Wednesday, March 30, Celine Dion celebrated her 54th birthday. Throughout her career, the singer managed to take a place in the hearts of the French people thanks to the pen of Jean-Jacques Goldman. A successful collaboration that was previously rejected by her husband, René Angel.
Queen of Songs but especially Queen of the Day! This Wednesday, March 30th, Celine Dion turns 54, Throughout her career, the fashion icon has established herself as A benchmark in the music industry, If she credits her fame to her late husband René Angel, the Quebec diva also owes it to someone else. Jean Jacques Goldman, In 1994, the singer resumed her title with Celine Dion on the Grand Rex stage at the Enforcer concert. From the first notes, the latter immediately had Love at first sight for the voice…
