Celine Dion celebrates her 54th birthday with an unusual photo

“special day”

This Wednesday, March 30, the diva is actually celebrating her 54th birthday. To mark the occasion, despite being somewhat withdrawn from her life, Celine Dion has satisfied her 5 million followers with a picture of herself as a child. Here we see the little girl in a turtleneck sailor top and with a broad smile. “Today is a special day… it’s Celine’s birthday! Join us and share your best wishes in the comments!”, can we read in the caption of the publication. Many of his fans are not praying and over 2000 comments were posted in an hour.