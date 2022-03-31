Celine Dion finally cured? His big comeback date revealed!

She had already agreed to sing live at the concert One World: Together At HomeDuring the first captivity in April 2020. This time, it’s to support Ukraine which is going through a Russian invasion. Celine Dion is making a comeback. On April 8, the interpreter of my heart Will Go On will participate in Stand up for Ukraine. Launched by humanitarian organization Global CitizenMany celebrities announced that they would participate in this great gathering.

among them, we must find Elton John, Katy Perry, Madonna, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Hugh Jackman, Pharrell Williams, but also Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Annie Lennox or even Madonna, Stevie Wonder and the groups Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers and U2, among others. Athletes, artists, influencers and activists will gather…