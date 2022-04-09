Celine Dion makes her first appearance since her health concerns to support the Ukrainian people

Celine Dion is back on the media scene for a good reason. This Friday, the interpreter of you to love me again He made his first video appearance since announcing his health concerns. “I am acting for Ukraine”, she testifies with her hand on her heart. “To all world leaders, we need you now, more than ever, to answer the call of all activists, advocates and volunteers working to help refugees in Ukraine and around the world. »

He continues. “Tomorrow, you will meet to decide to provide assistance to these people who have been forced to leave their homes, their countries, their loved ones. Please take action for these refugees all over the world and provide all possible financial assistance,” concluded the singer.