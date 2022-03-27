Celine Dion, the fashion victim? Vertical figure of his dressing room

Celine Dion loves fashion, that’s for sure now.

Interviewed by our colleagues at Paris Match, the Canadian singer reveals something convincing about the limits of her dressing room… and it makes you swoon!

In addition to being a fan of fashion shows, the interpreter you to love me again Really addicted to shopping. Recently, Celine Dion had a home built in Las Vegas and planned at least two floors to store all her stuff. And that’s the minimum because it holds 10,000 pairs of shoes! These shoes were previously stored in a warehouse and, while walking, Celine Dion was unable to part with her shoes. “I kept everything. That way, I’ll be able to count”, he commented.