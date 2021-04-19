Cell Murugan (Vivek Friend) Wiki, Biography, Images, Movies

Cell Murugan is an Indian actor and comic identified for his works within the Tamil movie business. He labored in a mobile store approach again within the Nineteen Nineties and offered cell telephones to many actors like Livingston and Manivannan within the early 2000s. Quickly he entered the cinema business and have become late actor Vivek’s junior artist.
He’s the closest aide, working associate, a good friend who at all times traveled with him to movie shoots, occasions like a shadow. They labored collectively in lots of motion pictures. To be particular, your complete script in ‘Kaadhal Sadugudu’ the place Vivek did his most comedies utterly finished by Cell Murugan. Vivek began recommending cell Murugan as a comedic sidekick, which is why you see him in much more motion pictures. This duo brings a lot enjoyable and leisure to the viewers.
His crying image went viral on the web after the demise of actor Vivek. He additionally posted a photograph of himself with actor Vivek captioning “அவரை தவிர எனக்கு வெருயாருமில்ல”.
Cell Murugan Biography
|Title
|Cell Murugan
|Actual Title
|Murugan
|Nickname
|Cell Murugan
|Occupation
|Actor, Comic
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Brother: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Hobbies
|But to be up to date
|Delivery Place
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|Hometown
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|Present Metropolis
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Cell Murugan Official Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Instagram: But to be up to date
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cellmurugan
Cell Murugan Motion pictures checklist
- Youth
- Padikathavan
- Singam
- You see
- Manithan
- Velai Illa Pattathari
- Yennai Arindhaal
- VIP 2
- Dharala Prabhu
Cell Murugan Photographs
Take a look at the most recent photographs of Vivek good friend Cell Murugan,
Thanks for visiting themiracletech.com For extra Biographies