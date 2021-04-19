Cell Murugan (Vivek Friend) Wiki, Biography, Images, Movies

Cell Murugan is an Indian actor and comic identified for his works within the Tamil movie business. He labored in a mobile store approach again within the Nineteen Nineties and offered cell telephones to many actors like Livingston and Manivannan within the early 2000s. Quickly he entered the cinema business and have become late actor Vivek’s junior artist.

He’s the closest aide, working associate, a good friend who at all times traveled with him to movie shoots, occasions like a shadow. They labored collectively in lots of motion pictures. To be particular, your complete script in ‘Kaadhal Sadugudu’ the place Vivek did his most comedies utterly finished by Cell Murugan. Vivek began recommending cell Murugan as a comedic sidekick, which is why you see him in much more motion pictures. This duo brings a lot enjoyable and leisure to the viewers.

His crying image went viral on the web after the demise of actor Vivek. He additionally posted a photograph of himself with actor Vivek captioning “அவரை தவிர எனக்கு வெருயாருமில்ல”.

