Cell Murugan (Vivek Friend) Wiki, Biography, Images, Movies

Cell Murugan

Cell Murugan is an Indian actor and comic identified for his works within the Tamil movie business. He labored in a mobile store approach again within the Nineteen Nineties and offered cell telephones to many actors like Livingston and Manivannan within the early 2000s. Quickly he entered the cinema business and have become late actor Vivek’s junior artist.

He’s the closest aide, working associate, a good friend who at all times traveled with him to movie shoots, occasions like a shadow. They labored collectively in lots of motion pictures. To be particular, your complete script in ‘Kaadhal Sadugudu’ the place Vivek did his most comedies utterly finished by Cell Murugan. Vivek began recommending cell Murugan as a comedic sidekick, which is why you see him in much more motion pictures. This duo brings a lot enjoyable and leisure to the viewers.

His crying image went viral on the web after the demise of actor Vivek. He additionally posted a photograph of himself with actor Vivek captioning “அவரை தவிர எனக்கு வெருயாருமில்ல”.

Cell Murugan Biography

Title Cell Murugan
Actual Title Murugan
Nickname Cell Murugan
Occupation Actor, Comic
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Brother: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Hobbies But to be up to date
Delivery Place Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Hometown Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Present Metropolis Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Cell Murugan Official Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Instagram: But to be up to date

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cellmurugan

Cell Murugan Motion pictures checklist

  • Youth
  • Padikathavan
  • Singam
  • You see
  • Manithan
  • Velai Illa Pattathari
  • Yennai Arindhaal
  • VIP 2
  • Dharala Prabhu

Cell Murugan Photographs

Take a look at the most recent photographs of Vivek good friend Cell Murugan,

Cell Murugan
Cell Murugan
Cell Murugan
Cell Murugan
Cell Murugan
Cell Murugan

