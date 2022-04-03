Celta Vigo – Real Madrid (1-2) – Benzema’s personality, Courtois’s brilliance: they hold Real at arm’s length

Even when things are not going well with Karim Benzema, everything is fine. This Saturday evening against Celta Vigo (1-2) could have turned sour for the French centre-forward when he could have given Real the advantage in a woefully matchless match for the Madrid men, with his second penalty. Missed the evening after succeeding in the first. But it is made of other wood. Don’t talk to him about failure or doubts. So when he had to take responsibility for the third penalty (!) of the evening, Benzema, coming back from injury after several weeks of absence, didn’t hesitate for a second and gave Real a big win.

With a twelve-point lead over Sevilla FC and Atlético Madrid, the road to the league title looks like a four-lane highway. So thanks who? Thanks to the decider Karim Benzema for his 6th game in a row with Real… and once again to Thibaut Courtois, the brilliant performance and the writer of the parade…