Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid – Football Match Report – April 2, 2022

Karim Benzema scored two penalties and saved another as Real Madrid registered a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Benzema put Madrid ahead of the spot in the 19th minute, before Celta equalized on Thiago Gallardo’s lead, pulled out for offside in the first half. The home team equalized via Nolito on 52 minutes and Benzema saw a second penalty save by goalkeeper Mattias Dituro, before sending a third-place kick on 69 minutes to score three points.

The result leaves Madrid 12 points clear at the top of the LaLiga table with eight games left to play. Second-placed Sevilla are scheduled to tour Barcelona on Sunday.

“It was very important,” Thibaut Courtois later said. “Selta is far …