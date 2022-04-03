Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid – Football Match Report – April 2, 2022

Karim Benzema scored two penalties and had another saved as Real Madrid won 2-1 at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Benzema put Madrid ahead from the spot in the 19th minute before Celta had a Thiago Galhardo headed equaliser ruled out for offside in a lively first half. The home side levelled through Nolito on 52 minutes and Benzema saw a second penalty saved by goalkeeper Matias Dituro, before dispatching a third spot kick on 69 minutes to secure the three points.

The result leaves Madrid 12 points clear at the top of the LaLiga table with eight games left to play. Second-placed Sevilla are due to travel to Barcelona on Sunday.

“It was very important,” Thibaut Courtois said afterward. “Celta away is…