Celtic 4 St Johnstone 0 Live scores as Josip Juranovic scores from spot kick

Last weekend’s win over Rangers felt significant but Celtic know full well that they must back up that signature win at Ibrox.

Ange Postekoglu’s men can extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to nine points when they take on St Johnstone.

However, Callum Davidson’s side retains ambition as they aim for a crucial result that will solidify their bid to try and avoid the playoff trap door.

Dundee are below them, but last season’s Double Cup winners are looking to the Saints after a decent run to escape danger.

But Celtic find it difficult to stop as they look to keep going in their quest to clinch their title in the first attempt.

And they are excited to see Kyogo return to the team on match day for the first time since boxing…