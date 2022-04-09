Celtic 7-0 St Johnstone: Leaders nine points clear after crushing victory

Rio Hettet swept Celtic’s opener after just eight minutes and set the tone

Celtic moved one step closer to the Scottish Premiership title as a home win against St Johnstone extended their lead to nine points.

Rio Hatte, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Dijon Maeda put the league leaders in complete control at the break.

Josip Juranovic, Matt O’Reilly’s double, and Lyell Abada completed the biggest win of the charge at the time of Ange Postekoglu.

The win puts the pressure on Rangers, who will face St Mirren on Sunday.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone finished 11th and took advantage of a five-point cut at lower club Dundee.

Celtic took a major step toward reclaiming the league crown with a win at Ibrox last week, but Postecoglu dismissed any notions that his side would let complacency creep in…