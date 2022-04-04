Celtic and Rangers alerted to give Champions League more cash and bid to take tournament global

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi has proposed a drastic Champions League rethink that would give clubs even more cash in the coming years.

And it’s good news for Scottish clubs as Rangers and Celtic battle for an automatic spot from next season.

The two Glasgow giants are vying for a £40m payday by winning the Premiership and going straight to the top-tier group stage.

Our increase in the coefficient standings will also lead to three more clubs in Europe next season, with third-placed Hearts placed fourth and fifth – until Hibbs wins the Scottish Cup and qualifies as such .

This is good news for the bank balances of all Scottish clubs involved and could be even better if Al-Khelai gets his way.

