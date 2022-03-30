Celtic and Rangers prepare for Champions League safety net as Super League agitators return under different guise

A host of the world’s top clubs, aiming to enter the revamped Champions League, will not be allowed to “leapfrog” their own country’s clubs to reach the group stage.

But there could be good news for Scottish football, with one of four new places set to protect the highest-ranked league without automatic qualifiers.

Celtic and Rangers would have been in the mix to meet that criterion, but are now set to gain direct entry from next season. But a potential safety net has now presented itself if the national coefficient slips.

UEFA has told a working group of the European Club Association that the proposed two teams reaching the group stage based on their historical coefficient records are still on the table, but not at the expense of the others.

