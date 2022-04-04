Celtic fans Rod Stewart, Martin Compston and Frankie Boyle celebrate Old Firm victory

Rod Stewart, Martin Compston and Frankie Boyle celebrate Celtic’s win over Rangers at Eyebrokes after an Old Firm clash.

After a 2-1 win over his Glasgow rivals, hoops-crazed Sir Rod couldn’t resist standing in a victory photo with his family.

The Maggie May rocker also showed off her special Celtic logo socks as she donned her bandage, scarf, along with sons Alistair and Aiden Stewart and daughter Renee, who were also dressed in green and white.

Rod wrote on his Instagram: “Celtic forever.”

Renee posted a video of her walking in her dad’s special socks and wrote: “You know Celtic is gonna play a game when dad has these socks on.