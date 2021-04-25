Celtic keeper Ross Doohan joins Dundee United on emergency

Dundee United have signed Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan on an emergency mortgage after getting dangerous information over Benjamin Siegrist‘s wrist damage.

Doohan, 23, who has had mortgage spells with Ayr and Ross County, will present back-up to Deniz Mehmet for Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Aberdeen.

A United assertion learn: “The membership acted after it was confirmed that Benji Siegrist is more likely to miss the rest of the season as a consequence of a fracture picked up throughout the warm-up within the Scottish Cup win over Forfar, with Jack Newman additionally unavailable after a knee damage he sustained again in January.”