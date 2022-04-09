Celtic leader in seventh heaven after hitting St. Johnstone with a hammer

Scottish Premiership Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Cinch Premiership to nine points after beating St Johnstone 7–0 at Parkhead.
The hosts went ahead when Rayo Hettet fired home, before Giorgos Giakoumakis made the worst pass to double his lead and Dezeen Maeda added a third 10 minutes before half-time.
The Saints accepted the penalty five minutes after the break and Josip Juranovic converted from the spot.
Matt O’Riley then made a brace and Lyell Abada netted in Celtic’s seventh 12 minutes from time to end a sad afternoon for the visitors.
Andy Holiday’s double helped Harts come from behind and finish third with a 3–1 win against Hibernian in the Edinburgh Derby.
Hibbs took the lead through Dre Wright before Holiday equalized just before half-time.
