Celtic leader in seventh heaven after hitting St. Johnstone with a hammer

Scottish Premiership Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Cinch Premiership to nine points after beating St Johnstone 7–0 at Parkhead.

The hosts went ahead when Rayo Hettet fired home, before Giorgos Giakoumakis made the worst pass to double his lead and Dezeen Maeda added a third 10 minutes before half-time.