Celtic went six points clear after a damaging derby defeat at Rangers in the title race.

and on happy hoops hotline Cameron can ask Carter-Vickers to rub it in and claim the Premiership crown is now in the bag,

The winner of American takes Celtic to the pinnacle of the championship and the millions of Champions Leagues that come with it.

Dean Ridges, Barasi, Said: “What a great five minutes before Rangers, the next 90 showed who was far and away the better team. Celtic completely controlled the game and looked very strong for this Rangers side.

Gordon Ashley, Ayr, Said: “What a show the champions have chosen. We showed them who the boss is in this country and now they thought the £40m in the bag was coming to Celtic…