Celtic staff member gets stitches after being hit by glass bottle

A member of Celtic’s backroom staff received stitches after being hit by a glass bottle during the team’s 2-1 win over arch-rivals Rangers on Sunday.
Celtic have said that the staff member, whose name was not disclosed, “required immediate medical treatment and stitches for a wound to the head” following an incident in which players, officials and staff were in the tunnel at half-time. had made his way.
Celtic said police were investigating an incident during the Scottish Premiership derby game in Ibrox. The start of the second half was also delayed, while ground staff removed broken glass from the penalty area, where Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart was supposed to be.
“It’s disappointing,” said Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglu. “I thought the atmosphere was incredible….
