Celtic stretch lead over Rangers as Cameron Carter-Vickers earns Old Firm win

Celtic opened a crucial six-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Saench Premiership with a 2-1 comeback win at Ibrox.

The Gers’ on-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored in his first Old Firm game with a close-range finish in just three minutes, but Hoops midfielder Tom Rojic scored four minutes later and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers had 700 travellers. There were fans when he fired. The visitors lead just before the interval with the goal proving to be decisive.