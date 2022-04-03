Celtic opened a crucial six-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Saench Premiership with a 2-1 comeback win at Ibrox.
The Gers’ on-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored in his first Old Firm game with a close-range finish in just three minutes, but Hoops midfielder Tom Rojic scored four minutes later and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers had 700 travellers. There were fans when he fired. The visitors lead just before the interval with the goal proving to be decisive.
With six fixtures remaining, including another Old Firm game at Parkhead – as well as a Scottish Cup semi-final between the two Glasgow giants – Ange Postekoglu’s side to bring back the title across City is certainly helped by a goal-gap advantage at 16.
