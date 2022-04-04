Celtic update on two injured players – but no news on Kyogo

Goals from Tom Rojic and Cameron Carter-Vickers put Celtic six points clear of the Celtic Premiership table, but it came at a cost as Greg Taylor and Matt O’Reilly both fell out of action.

Substitute O’Riley managed just 15 minutes after converting goalscorer Rojic, before he himself replaced David Turnbull with 15 minutes left.

However, according to the Celtic boss, the injuries are not too serious, and he used the benefits of having a strong team to take precautionary action and spread game time between the team and all five substitutes.