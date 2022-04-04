celtic vs rangers in scottish premier league, old firm derby, uk view, reaction, opinion, tom rogic, highlights, video, title race, latest, updates

A win that ended Rangers’ two-year home unbeaten run at Ibrox and Celtic with three points waiting on enemy soil.

A win that extended Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points, with only six games to play, as well as a very easy goal difference advantage.

A victory that has ended the title race for many.

But for hoops boss Ange Postekoglu, it’s easy enough.

“It’s three points, mate,” Postecoglu said after Celtic’s 2-1 win over Rangers, their second consecutive victory over arch-rivals.

Watch the best football players in the world every week with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage from LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Carabao Cup, EFL & SPFL. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

The fixture started with a less than ideal…