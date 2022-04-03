celtic vs rangers, old firm, tom rogic, news, scores, results, highlights, video, ang postecoglu

Australian superstar Tom Rogick put on a vintage performance as Celtic and – managed by fellow Australian Ang Postekoglu – beat bitter rivals Rangers 2-1 in a sensational Old Firm derby.

It was billed as one of the most decisive matches in the title race in a decade, and it lived up to all expectations, with only glass bottles shattered on the pitch and the game being delayed after being thrown by home fans. Hui. Rangers Ibrox Stadium.

After registering back-to-back derby victories for the first time since 2018, Celtic are now six points ahead of their rivals at the top of the Scottish league, only to lose the league crown to their fellow Glasgow club 12 months later. 25 marks.

