Celtic Vs. Real Madrid Live: Results, line-up, controversies, reactions and press conference for LaLiga 2021-2022 match

Real Madrid beat Celta de Vigo 1-2 thanks to Karim Benzema’s two goals from the penalty spot. The white team relied on their goalkeeper, who once again made several meaningful saves in the first half, on their scorer, who scored two goals, and on the referee, who awarded three penalties and denied a goal against the Galician side. .

The Madrid team’s game left doubts but it adds three very important points before the fight for the league title, which seems close, as it leads Sevilla by twelve points with eight games to go and Barcelona by 15, Although they have the match between the two pending tomorrow (Barcelona also has one more game left).

Celta put up a fight but could not score any points and finished eleventh with 36…