celtic vs st johnstone what time and tv channel is today?

Celtic will move nine points to the top of the Scottish Premiership if they beat St Johnstone this afternoon.

The Hoops came into play in fine form after beating Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox six days ago and are now undefeated at home since September.

They are encouraged by the return of Kyogo Furuhashi for today’s game.

The Japanese forward will be in the team for the first time since a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.

This leaves James Forrest as the only absentee for Celtic as he treats a minor leg muscle problem.

Meanwhile, St John’s are undefeated in their last three games after beating Motherwell and Livingston and drawing with Hibernian.

But they will be without full-back Tony Gallacher for the rest of the season after a bone fracture in his leg…