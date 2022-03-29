Celtics center Robert Williams suspected of torn meniscus in left knee: Sources

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is suspected to have ruptured the meniscus in his left knee, sources said. athletic, The injury would sideline Williams indefinitely and hurt the Celtics’ post-season chances, who have risen to the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Williams left Sunday’s game against Minnesota in the third quarter with an injury. He averages 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this season. He has been instrumental in Boston’s defense and is likely to be considered for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Celtics have won six in a row and are 24-4 since January 23.

(Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images)