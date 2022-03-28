Celtics’ Robert Williams (torn meniscus) ruled out indefinitely

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III will be out for several weeks after suffering from a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced today. According to the Celtics, a further update regarding Williams’ recovery will be provided later this week.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charnia both first reported the news.

Williams was injured in Sunday night’s win – Boston’s 24th in 28 games – and had an MRI today. Williams ranks first among 169 players who have defended more than 500 shots as the closest defender per second according to Spectrum Tracking. Only Williams has kept opponents shooting at less than 40%. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 28 March 2022