Celtics’ Robert Williams (torn meniscus) ruled out indefinitely

Celtics center Robert Williams III is in the midst of a career-best season.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III will be out for several weeks after suffering from a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced today. According to the Celtics, a further update regarding Williams’ recovery will be provided later this week.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charnia both first reported the news.

