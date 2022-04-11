Celtics vs Grizzlies – Game Recap – April 10, 2022

Memphis, Tenn. — — Jason Tatum scored 31 points, Jaylen Brown added 18 and the Boston Celtics finished second in the former with a 139-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night in the finale of the regular season for both teams. ,

Al Horford added 13 points as the Celtics shot close to 55% against the short-handed Grizzlies. With Milwaukee’s loss to Cleveland early on Sunday, Boston was able to move to second place with a win. Coach Ime Udoka was aware of the situation as the game unfolded and even made up with the Philadelphia 76ers’ position, even though the Celtics’ victory assured them of a second seed.

Boston will face the winner of the play-in game between Cleveland and Brooklyn.

“We were concerned about ourselves and some people getting some rep,” Udoka said.