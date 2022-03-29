Celtics vs Raptors – Game Recap – March 28, 2022

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had a season-high 40 points and 13 rebounds before fouling, and the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Boston Celtics 115-112 in overtime on Monday night.

Fred VanVleet and Ozzy Anunobi scored 14 points, Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr scored 12 points each, and Scotty Barnes scored 10 before Toronto broke a four-game losing streak against the Celtics.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said, “It was a tough time tonight. It certainly could have gone either way, and we’ve been on the wrong end of some of them.”

Playing without Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum and centered on Al Horford and Robert Williams III, Boston lost for the fifth time in 29 games.

“Great night by a lot of people,” said Celtics coach Ime Udoka. “a…