Celtics vs Raptors injury report: Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown among four players out for Boston

Injury concerns have hit the Boston Celtics at their worst.

In addition to Robert Williams III, who was ruled out indefinitely after tearing his meniscus against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Boston will make three more starts on Monday against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena.

#NEBHinjuryReport vs Toronto: Jaylen Brown (Tendinopathy of the Right Knee) – OUT

Al Horford (personal reasons) – OUT

Jason Tatum (Right Patella Tendinopathy) – OUT

Robert Williams (lateral meniscus tear of left knee) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) 28 March 2022

Marcus Smart will be the only regular starter available for the Celtics, against the Raptors without Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.

