“Cena had little problem doing the job” – John Cena did not want to lose to The Rock at WrestleMania 28. sport

John Cena did not want to lose to The Rock at WrestleMania 28. The two megastars clashed in the main event, which was seen as ‘lifelong’.

About nine years ago, WWE booked a match between Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania. The Rock, Stone Cold was one of the biggest stars of Attitude Era along with Steve Austin and Sina Ruthless was the backbone of Agrasen Era. It would be like watching a fight dubbed in a lifetime ‘.

Read also: Massive spoiler leaked regarding WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Of course, the two have battled each other twice in consecutive Maine events and the two stars shared a win each. However it seems that Sina Brahm was not keen on losing to the bull and wanted to knock out the winner in her first match.

John Cena didn’t want to lose to The Rock at WrestleMania 28

Speaking on Monday Mailbag at AdFreeShows, Former WWE referee Mike Chioda talked about backstage between the two superstars. He reveals that Rock personally installed him as the referee for the match and did not please Cena to work.

“I have always admired Rock over the years working with him, and then. Rock set me up to be the referee for that match when he came back with Cena. “ “And as I was, it was amazing. If it was a match, you know, Rock wanted me to do it and everything. And I think Cena had a little problem at work because Cena is here, I think at the time, having carried the torch for the last ten years, and he was getting out of his house one day a ** day. And after so many years of being here in Hollywood, The Rock is back, and he’s got The Rock to work? Well, of course, the show is in Miami. “The Rock is now a big Hollywood superstar, and I think there was a bit of heat.” I think there was a little dissatisfaction. But you’ve got where the money goes. I mean, they poured rock over, and I was happy about it. I was like, yes, you know. John Cena has left the WWE for the gleaming lights of Hollywood himself, though he is still signed with WWE on a part-time basis. He has made a steady return to big shows such as SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, although he has said that it will be impossible for him to appear on this year’s show.

Click Here For more wrestling news