In a major relief for TheMiracleTech PlatformThe Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India has claimed that it will not censor content flowing on platforms. The Ministry of I&B, now known as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY), has instead asked all TheMiracleTech platforms operating in the country to put in place a suitable system for self-regulation.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of Human Resources, Prakash Javadekar, announced new rules of TheMiracleTech and digital entertainment in front of the media.

Here are the important features of the new TheMiracleTech regulation rules:

1. Each TheMiracleTech platform should have a system of self-classification of content. Content should be classified into five age-based categories – U (Universal), U / A 7+, U / A 13+, U / A 16+, and A (Adult).

2. In addition to age-based regulation, content available on streaming platforms should also be classified by genre, which is genre-based regulation.

3. Each TheMiracleTech platform should have a parental lock mechanism for content classified as U / A 13+ or higher, and a reliable age verification mechanism for content classified as A. The parent lock should ensure that children do not see the contents of that category. .

४. Every TheMiracleTech platform should have a grievance redressal system.

5. TheMiracleTech platforms must practice self-regulation through a 3-tier regulatory system – the first tier will consist of personnel from the TheMiracleTech platform itself.

६. The second level will be a self-regulatory body, headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, a judge of the High Court or a very eminent person of this category.

… The third tier will come directly under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting through ‘Overseas Mechanism’.

… These self-regulatory regulations will ensure that there is minimal interference from the government in the TheMiracleTech content space, meaning ‘no censorship’. At the same time, it will be –

a. Ensure development in the audio-visual services sector.

B Empower the audience to make informed choices about the content.

C. Address audience complaints quickly and efficiently.

D Protect children from exposure to materials appropriate for their age.